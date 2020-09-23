Moose Racing launches new RZR accessory

Are your customers looking for more storage on their RZR? Do they find themselves running out of room for important items on their trips?

If yes, don’t worry, because Moose Racing has them covered with its new RZR PZ6 cargo box. It is made from a low density, polyethylene construction to make it a durable and lightweight product.

The lid on the container has a watertight seal to keep all contents inside protected from the elements. It also features durable latches that can be locked with a pad lock to keep all their personal items safe and secure.

It is a custom fit for the Polaris RZR 900, 1000S and 900 - 4 Seater models and is compatible with most OEM rack extensions and the Click 6 retractable harness.

The RZR PZ6 Box is made in the USA and MSRP’S for $369.95.