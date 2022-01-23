Theft of 2022 side-by-side at dealership reported

A 2022 Polaris RZR Pro 4 was stolen in the overnight hours Friday by thieves using a U-Haul, according to a report on WBCKFM.com out of Michigan.

Planet Powersports in Coldwater benefitted from local police who interrupted another attempted theft, according to the report: “A Coldwater police officer interrupted a theft in progress, early Friday morning. The officer was patrolling Lott Road, around 4:00 AM behind Planet Powersports, when they observed a suspicious U-Haul truck parked on the side of the road. As the officer approached the vehicle, a suspicious person, dressed in dark clothing, fled the scene.”

