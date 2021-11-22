Aftermarket foot pegs for kids’ bikes launched

Ramp up the lines on the purchase order of STACYC bikes with a new offering from Moose Racing.

That’s right, it won’t take much to convince mom and dad that the bike will turn heads with aftermarket foot pegs.

Moose Racing has introduced its new foot pegs for STACYC bikes. Swap out that slippery OEM floorboard for some much-needed traction with these billet aluminum pegs. Provides added traction with low-profile tread pattern for better grip over the stock footboard platform. Easily install the foot pegs with just two easy screws. Made in the USA. Suggested retail is $68.95.