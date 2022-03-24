U.K.: Polaris Camp UK launches incentive offer

Polaris UK and Ireland customers who purchase any new sport and leisure vehicle from the Polaris Off Road line-up are eligible to claim £150 towards a Polaris Camp 2022 ticket until Aug. 1.

Eligible vehicles:

• Polaris RZR (all models excluding youth)

• Polaris General (all model)

• Polaris Scrambler (all model)

• Polaris Sportsman (XP 1000 / XP 1000 S / Touring 570 / Touring XP 1000 / 570 SP / 570 Öhlins Special Edition)

With this limited-time offer, Polaris customers can get a feel for how their new vehicle works and push it to its limits alongside other Polaris enthusiasts at Polaris Camp, taking place Sept. 2-4 in Duns, Scotland.

Polaris Camp is the largest three-day event in the UK dedicated purely to Polaris ATV and side-by-sides machines, allowing customers to soak in the beauty of the Scottish scenery and test out the capabilities of their vehicles without any pressure. Riders can find out what green laning is all about when taking on 30 miles of private off-road tracks; maneuver through bounty hole fields with bogs and mud aplenty; build their technical skills on the woodland trail; put their speed riding to the test with timed laps around a side-by-side motocross track and combine all the skills they have learnt in the stubble field enduro loop.

Not only can they get hands-on experience with their new machine, but also gain inside information helpful tips and advice from fellow Polaris riders in the evenings at Basecamp.

Richard Coleby, National Sales Manager at Polaris Britain said: “Polaris Camp is a great opportunity for all abilities to test out the capabilities of a Polaris sport and leisure machine in a controlled environment, and it’s a chance for customers with varying abilities to get together and feel that sense of community in the leisure side-by-side and ATV market.”

Ticket prices start at £155 for weekend self-catering weekend for one Polaris adult member entry with one machine, or £255 for a full-board weekend pass including meals throughout the weekend.

A Club Polaris membership is free for the first year when purchasing any Polaris Sport and Leisure vehicle, membership includes: an official welcome gift pack, access to the private Facebook group and members-only content on the Polaris Basecamp blog site. In order to qualify for this offer, customers will need to register to Club Polaris with a valid Vin number; Polaris will then send a unique discount voucher code to be redeemed for Polaris Camp 2022.