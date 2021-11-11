New RZR lineup includes Turbo Pro R with 225hp motor to lead the pack

Polaris is once again making history for the off-road industry, redefining its wide-open lineup with the all-new RZR Pro R and RZR Turbo R. The two new machines are the most powerful, strongest and advanced side-by-sides ever developed by Polaris.

The all-new RZR family offers a host of innovations that establish new standards for the wide-open category, delivering a driving experience that pushes the limits of what the most demanding and passionate off-roaders expect.

These new models raise the bar for power, strength and control. RZR Pro R features the most powerful engine ever put into a stock side-by-side — a naturally aspirated 2.0L, four-cylinder motor that puts out 225hp — making it far and away the new leader in off-road power.

Meanwhile, a one-piece chassis coupled with a fully-welded roll cage, strengthened unitized hubs, and massive boxed steel A-arms provide a level of strength that’s rarely, if ever, available from a stock side-by-side. In addition, both RZR Pro R and RZR Turbo R elevate overall control thanks to the industry’s widest stance at 74 inches, and the most dynamic and sophisticated suspension ever designed by Polaris with all-new DYNAMIX DV, an intuitive system that utilizes input from the vehicle and terrain to continuously optimize rebound and compression damping. RZR Pro R and RZR Turbo R don’t merely lead the pack, they leave it in the dust.

“RZR Pro R and Turbo R are dynamic, powerful reminders that innovation, superior performance and quality begin and end with Polaris. We’re committed to continually leading the way,” said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off-Road. “The reality is, passionate off-roaders are reinforcing their stock chassis and suspension, often spending thousands of dollars to make their machines stronger. RZR Pro R and Turbo R bring that next-level strength straight off the showroom floor.”

In addition to enhanced power, strength and control, Polaris has engineered more than 70 accessories for the new models — many developed in partnership with some of the most trusted aftermarket brands in the industry — helping owners create a style and overall experience with their vehicle that’s truly their own. Using these accessories, Polaris expertly curated three unique collections, which will resonate with key usage segments and feature a variety of different terrains: Desert, Dune and Rugged Trail.

Also a first in the off-road segment, is the introduction of Pro Armor five lug wheels, which adds style to your vehicle and can be paired with 32-inch or 33-inch tires. Along with these new wheels, Pro Armor will launch a full suite of aftermarket accessories that fit the vehicles, including cages, roofs, windshields and storage.

Here’s a closer look at the new RZRs:

RZR PRO R, starting at $31,999 U.S. MSRP

Advertisement

RZR PRO R 4, starting at $35,999 U.S. MSRP

Designed completely from the ground up, RZR Pro R establishes an astounding precedent thanks to the most powerful engine ever put in a stock side-by-side. The naturally aspirated ProStar Fury 2.0L, four-cylinder engine pumps out a whopping 225 horsepower and, coupled with a larger clutch and belt, delivers power to the ground with instant response for fast acceleration. Three user selectable throttle control modes — Sport, Rock, Race — adjust throttle sensitivity and ensure the power is there when and how it’s needed. What’s more, the ProStar Fury harnesses its immense power thanks to a higher level of overall sophistication, delivering usable power throughout the powerband for optimal performance at any stage.

But all that power would be futile without the strength to properly manage it. Polaris achieves this through a next-level chassis and roll cage design, and dramatically upgraded suspension components. RZR Pro R features a stout one-piece chassis coupled with a fully welded one-piece roll cage, massive boxed steel A-arms, and enhanced driveline shafts and knuckles, allowing riders to push the limits. Dual Path Clutch Cooling breathes longer life into belts, and a new torque limiter helps protect the front drive from power surges. Unitized hubs bring added durability and simplify maintenance. Bottom line, the RZR Pro R is the most capable RZR to ever hit the market.

RZR Pro R complements its undeniable power and strength by offering definitive control for the rider. A commanding 74-inch stance provides maximum stability through rough terrain, while the MaxLink 29-inch suspension soaks up whoops effortlessly. Hold steady and minimize bump steer with the patented thru-arm rear toe link to help manage the massive travel so you can maintain control even through the wildest terrain. All-new DYNAMIX DV offers the industry’s first and only independent compression and rebound suspension system, allowing users to get the full range of motion out of the shocks. It also includes four new suspension & steering modes that monitor inputs from driver and machine 200 times per second, automatically adjusting compression and rebound damping independently to make the ride as smooth as possible and keep the wheels in contact with the ground. And while the chassis and suspension provide maximum control of the 225 horses, the innovative RIDE COMMAND system keeps everything from suspension mode monitoring and entertainment to GPS and route tracking, right at your fingertips.

“The unparalleled engine, chassis and suspension package on the RZR Pro R is arguably that of a Baja race title contender, straight from the factory. There’s nothing even close to it on the market today,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Polaris RZR. “To replicate its strength and dynamic suspension on any other factory machine would cost thousands of dollars in aftermarket parts and service.”

POWER

225 Horsepower — The naturally-aspirated, 2.0L, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled and fuel-injected ProStar Fury is the biggest engine ever put in a stock side-by-side, and it’s cooler running, well balanced and reliable.

Instant Power Delivery — A larger clutch and belt take the power from the revolutionary ProStar Fury 2.0L engine and smoothly deliver it to the ground, giving you instant acceleration off the line.

Selectable Throttle Control — Select from one of three throttle control modes (Sport, Rock, Race) to adjust throttle sensitivity, ensuring you have the right power, just when you need it.

STRENGTH

Stronger Driveline — The shafts and knuckles in the RZR Pro R are stronger than ever before and a new torque limiter helps protect the front drive from sudden surges during power-on landings.

Dual Path Clutch Cooling — Totally redesigned air flow system minimizes heat for a longer belt life and more ride time.

Robust Components — A one-piece chassis coupled with a fully-welded roll cage, strengthened hubs, and massive boxed steel A-arms provide increased rigidity, durability and strength in all conditions, giving you the confidence to go further, more often.

CONTROL

74-Inch Stance — Wide stance provides maximum stability through rough terrain, while the MaxLink 29-inch suspension with rear toe link soaks up the terrain and keeps the 32-inch Maxxis Rampage Fury tires planted and tracking, even at high-speeds.

DYNAMIX DV — Conquer the terrain with four new suspension & steering modes that monitor inputs from driver and machine hundreds of times every second and automatically adjust compression and rebound damping independently to help keep all wheels in contact with the ground.

Suspension to Stay Planted — Fully boxed steel front A-arms with three-piece stabilizer bars and FOX 3.0 Live Valve X2 Internal Bypass shocks provide 27 inches of usable travel up front, while stout, boxed trailing arms with patented rear toe link, high-clearance radius rods, three-piece stabilizer bar and another set of FOX® 3.0 Live Valve X2 Internal Bypass shocks offer industry-leading 29 inches of usable travel in the rear.

Own the Experience — RIDE COMMAND puts the controls right at the fingertips, whether it’s keeping track of the ride group with the innovative GPS technology, monitoring suspension and ride settings, or setting the playlist to blast through the Rockford Fosgate audio system. Fold-flat storage and bolstered bucket seats with four-way adjustability and multi-point harnesses bring next-level comfort and convenience to the thrill ride.

Stopping Power — 4-wheel hydraulic discs with triple-bore front and dual-bore rear calipers and aluminum top hat rotors give the rider definitive response at the pedal and bring the machine to a halt.

The RZR Pro R will be available in Sport, Premium, and Ultimate trims, and will begin arriving in dealerships early 2022.

RZR TURBO R, starting at $25,999 U.S. MSRP

RZR TURBO R 4, starting at $29,999 U.S. MSRP

Like the RZR PRO R, RZR Turbo R delivers unprecedented performance straight from the factory in a remarkably refined package. As part of the Polaris Wide Open Family, the RZR Turbo R is firmly planted on a 74-inch stance across a one-piece chassis equipped with DYNAMIX DV and unyielding boxed steel, long travel suspension. Under the hood, a turbocharged four-stroke twin-cylinder liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine delivers 181 horsepower to the five-lug 15-inch wheels wrapped with 32-inch Maxxis Rampage Fury tires.

The brawny stance of RZR Turbo R shares the same uncompromising front suspension as the RZR Pro R. The boxed dual steel front A-arms with three-piece stabilizer bars and FOX 3.0 Live Valve X2 Internal Bypass shocks offer the same 27 inches of usable front suspension travel as the RZR Pro R, providing an unprecedented level of performance for a turbocharged side-by-side. Moreover, RZR Turbo R boasts a rear suspension package that represents a massive step-change in performance and strength from its predecessor, the RZR Turbo S. Substantial tubular trailing arms with boxed gusseting coupled with patented rear toe link, high-clearance radius rods, stabilizer bars and FOX 3.0 Live Valve X2 Internal Bypass shocks keep the rear end planted and tracking with a generous 28 inches of usable travel. Combined, the factory suspension package and redesigned chassis make the RZR Turbo R a dominant force whether challenging the wide open terrain, or hard-charging through trail systems.

The enduring strength and capability of the suspension, paired with the power of 181 horses, delivers the stability to tackle challenging terrain, while the one-piece chassis and fortified roll cage maintain the integrity of the machine and peace of mind for the rider. In short, RZR Turbo R is unmatched among turbocharged side-by-sides, delivering uncompromising performance to die-hard off-roaders who demand the absolute best.

“Just like the RZR Pro R, there are no compromises with RZR Turbo R,” said Wilson. “It represents a dramatic evolution from its predecessor, RZR Turbo S, combining unparalleled performance and strength, with next-level technology and innovation.”

POWER

181 Horsepower — Powering RZR Turbo R over dunes, trail and rock is a factory-installed turbo engine designed for strong corner-to-corner acceleration with the power on demand to stay out in front.

Low-End Power Delivery — RZR Turbo R has a lower low gear that offers plenty of torque at low RPM, and rolls on the power smoothly up into powerband to capably crawl around demanding terrain.

STRENGTH

One-Piece Chassis — The one-piece chassis is built to last and allows the machine’s superior suspension components to operate at peak performance and soak up the whoops.

Boxed Steel Suspension Componentry — RZR Turbo R is engineered with boxed front dual A-arms and a massive suspension system, designed to capably withstand the most rugged and demanding off-road terrain.

Strengthened Components — A strengthened roll cage and unitized hubs, combined with a one-piece chassis, offers a level of overall strength rarely seen from a bone stock side-by-side.

CONTROL

74" Wide Stance — The widest stance RZR offered coupled with the revolutionary MaxLink 28” Suspension system soaks up the bumps and holds the line.

Optimized Wheelbase — With a 96-inch wheelbase on the 2-seat and 125-inch on the 4-seat, riders will feel the stability and optimal turning radius for tackling tighter, more challenging trails.

DYNAMIX DV — Just as with the RZR Pro, the RZR Turbo R conquers any terrain with four new suspension & steering modes that monitor inputs from driver and machine hundreds of times every second and automatically adjust compression and rebound damping independently to keep all wheels in contact with the ground.

28" Of Usable Travel — The revolutionary MaxLink 28” Suspension system attaches the front shocks directly to the lower arms, allowing for the use of longer shocks delivering a massive 27 inches of travel in the front and 28 inches in the rear, while patented rear toe link keeps the rear suspension tracking, delivering a more comfortable, controlled ride.

Refinement and Rideability — Innovative technology like RIDE COMMAND and Rockford Fosgate audio, coupled with the refined design of fold-flat storage and bolstered bucket seats with four-way adjustability and multi-point harnesses bring next-level comfort and convenience to the thrill ride.

Stopping Power — 4-wheel hydraulic discs with triple-bore front and dual-bore rear calipers and aluminum top hat rotors give the rider control at the pedal and bring the machine to a halt.

RZR Turbo R will be available in Sport, Premium, and Ultimate trims, and will begin shipping Spring 2022.