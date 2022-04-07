Polaris issues stop ride/stop sale for certain 2022 RZR Pro R 4 Premium, Ultimate models

Polaris has determined that some Model Year 2022 RZR Pro R 4 Premium and Ultimate vehicles may have an incorrectly routed battery cable, which may contact the prop shaft during vehicle operation. Prolonged contact of the battery cable with the prop shaft may result in an electrical short, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury.

Number of affected vehicles: approximately 1,285 units globally

Number of incidents: Polaris has identified one report that a vehicle lost power after start up as a result of this concern. Polaris is not aware of any reports of fire or personal injury associated with this concern.

Consumers should immediately stop using the impacted units. Polaris is currently evaluating a comprehensive action plan to correct this concern at no cost to consumers and will contact affected consumers once determined. DO NOT attempt any repairs yourself.

Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

Polaris has reported this matter to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.