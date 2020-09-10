Intelligent Debris Free pump system part of 2021 Sea-Doo Fish Pro

Since 2019, fishing enthusiasts around the world have reaped the benefits of the revolutionary FISH PRO. Not only have they discovered a new way to get closer to the action on the water, they’ve discovered the excitement and new adventures on the water that could only be possible with the industry’s most versatile watercraft.

Immediately, the advantages of the FISH PRO over a traditional fishing rig are clear: Ability to access more water, a smaller craft with less prep and cleanup, more fun and faster travel to and from fishing spots, closer to the fish, more affordable with lower purchase price and operating costs, easily accessible purpose-built features, and the flexibility to turn a fishing craft into a Sea-Doo experience for the entire family.

Going beyond fishing, the Sea-Doo FISH PRO provides a complete on-water experience for whatever the family desires. Features such as direct access front storage are not only convenient for accessing fishing tackle, but have the capability of storing snorkel gear, beach toys and more. At the stern, the two LinQ accessory attachment points can instantly transform the FISH PRO to a tow sports ready watercraft or add even more storage. And the optional Bluetooth Audio – Premium sound system supplies 100 watts of sound for your favorite beats.

The 2021 FISH PRO puts Sea-Doo innovation on full display with the new iDF Intelligent Debris Free pump system – the industry’s definitive answer to clogged intakes. This new standard feature creates exceptional peace of mind – especially while fishing weed beds or trolling. Riders can easily free a clogged intake in seconds by simply reversing the flow of the pump directly from the handlebars. This saves time and avoids entering the water to manually extract debris.

Powered with the Rotax 1630cc 170-horsepower engine and paired with the ST3™ deep-V hull design, it not only offers exceptional power, but excellent stability for crisp, predictable handling and the ability to fish from multiple seated or standing positions.

WHAT’S NEW FOR 2021

iDF Intelligent Debris Free Pump System

Ingenious debris-free pump system gives riders previously uncharted peace of mind. Intuitively activated from the handlebars, iDF enables riders to clear clogged intakes from the seat of their Sea-Doo in seconds without a needless dip in the water. Riders can reverse the direction of flow through the pump to clear their intake in a matter of seconds, which means more time to live the adventure.

Cup and Rod Holder

An angler’s favorite combo: Keep your rod and favorite refreshment at the ready with the Sea-Doo Cup and Rod holder. Conveniently mounted to the side of the watercraft so both are within reach, you’ll never go thirsty or miss another bite whether trolling, anchored or casting.

Two Sleek and Stylish Colorways

New for 2021 - Stunning White/Gulf Stream Blue color combo will almost catch more attention than fish. It joins the classic White/Night Green scheme as available colorways in 2021.

FISH PRO ON-BOARD EXPERIENCE

Standard Features:

● NEW iDF Intelligent Debris Free Pump System

● NEW front cup holder and rod holder

● 70L Fuel Tank

● ST3 Hull

● Direct-Access, 25.3-gallon (96 L) Front Storage and Watertight Phone Compartment

● Intelligent Brake and Reverse

● Closed-Loop Cooling System (CLCS™)

● Variable Trim System (VTS)

● Tilt Steering

● Boarding Ladder

● Anti-Theft Security System (D.E.S.S.™)

STANDARD FEATURES PURPOSE-BUILT FOR FISHING

1 - LinQ Fishing Cooler

A rugged 13.5 US gal. (51 L) cooler with recessed work surface, angled trolling slots, tackle and bait storage, a quick lid latch system specially designed to be closed with one hand, and four rod holders with configurable positioning.

2 - Fishing Bench Seat

Designed for ease of movement from the driver to passenger position for fishing or access to the cooler. Optimized for fishing facing sideways with increased lateral stability, yet comfortable and secure when fishing from any angle.

3 - Watertight Phone Box

An easy-to-access, watertight phone box with USB port (accessory) allows phones to stay charged and ready to go in a snug, impact-absorbing, watertight cradle.

4 - Garmin† Navigation and Fish Finder

Multifunction Garmin° ECHOMAPTM Plus 62cv Fish Finder with accurate marine navigation, bright and clear 6” display, CHIRP technology, and more.

5 - Intelligent Throttle Control with Trolling Mode

Slow Mode speed control to make trolling easy. Riders can set the desired speed to one of nine pre-set positions for a range of trolling speeds up to 8 mph.

6 - Angled Gunwale Footrest

Side foot supports for increased comfort and stability when fishing facing sideways.

7 - Exclusive Quick-Attach Rear Cargo System (LinQ)

Two sets of attachment points for attachment of the LinQ™ Fishing Cooler and additional LinQ accessories, such as a small cooler to bring your lunch and a fuel caddy for your extended trip on the water.

8 - Extended Rear Platform

More space for cargo, easier boarding, and increased stability at rest when fishing or carrying a full load of fish. Adds an extra 11.5 inches of length and a second set of LinQ attachment points.

9 – Front Rod Holder and Cup Holder

A fisherman’s new favorite combo – keep your favorite beverage and rod always at the ready within arm’s reach with standard cup and rod holder mounted to either side of the Fish PRO.

FISH PRO PLATFORM

Superior Stability and Control

Industry-leading stability and control starts with an optimized lower center of gravity, which provides confidence in rough water, at high speeds, and with passengers. The platform is also wider for worry-free re-boarding and movement around the watercraft. Combine those with a deep-V ST3™ hull that increases performance in rough water and provides better control while cornering, and riders have the best of all worlds in any conditions.

FISH PRO ACCESSORY OVERVIEW

The Fish PRO is the only model equipped with two sets of adaptable LinQ quick-attach points for an advanced level of easy-snap accessory connection. Attachment points lay flat when not in use.

Most popular FISH PRO Accessories:

● NEW LinQ 51 L Cooler Extension: Adds 20 L of separate insulated storage to the LinQ 51 L Cooler. Keep hot and cold items separated, or lunch separated from the catch of the day without the need to add additional storage accessories.

• NEW Sea-Doo Speed Tie: Freshly redesigned for 2021, the Sea-Doo Speed Tie mooring system provides riders with quick easy access to dock lines positioned near the bow and stern of the watercraft. Retractable design eliminates the possibility of sucking them into an intake and frees up other valuable storage space.

● NEW FISH PRO Cover: Protect your watercraft from the elements whether you’re trailering, storing or mooring. Speed Tie friendly design allows you to completely cover your watercraft while docked. Smartly designed access points allow you to quickly get to fueling, storage and LinQ accessory locations without removing cover.