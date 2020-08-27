Home > Blogs > Aftermarket > Moose Racing releases 2021 Qualifier gear

Moose Racing releases 2021 Qualifier gear

August 27, 2020

Moose Racing has announced its new lineup of affordable gear for riders.

Below is the official press release from the company, offering both details and specifications:

Our new 2021 Qualifier gear is still the best entry-level gear on the market, with the biggest size range in the industry. With jerseys ranging from SM-5X and pants ranging from 28- to 54-inches you are sure to find the perfect fit.

Jerseys are made with a polyester chassis material with high quality sublimated graphics and a stretch collar for added comfort. Qualifier jerseys also feature a non-restrictive stretch mini cuff and a generous body pattering and sleeves. These features were designed for comfort and full range of movement.

The qualifier pants are made with a polyester chassis with double stitched seams. They also come with sublimated graphics that are breathable and non-fading. Other features include reinforced high denier nylon inner knee panels, pre-bent ergonomic pant design with multiple stretch panels to maximize ease of movement, a high quality YKK zipper, and a three-point waist adjustment for the perfect fit.

MSRP for the jersey is $29.95-$31.95 and for the pant it’s $79.95-$89.95.

