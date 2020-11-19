Moose Racing launches new billet machined colored gas caps

Moose Racing has launched its new billet machined colored gas caps. Your dealership’s customers can swap out the standard look of the OEM fuel cap for a shiny new look.

Built from high quality 6061 T6 machine billet aluminum for additional strength and durability, the design ensures a perfect lock to the stock fuel tank.

Not only is this a stronger and more secure option than the OEM cap, but a high-quality anodization is coated to prevent any fading. Available in black, blue, red, green, and orange.

MSRP is $44.95.