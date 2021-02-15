Moose Racing reveals 2021 Agroid racewear collection

Moose Racing has introduced its 2021 Agroid collection. A new year brings a new look for Moose Racing’s Agroid Racewear, with the 2021 collection featuring two of Moose’s retro 35th anniversary kits and three additional colorways.
The performance fit chassis of Agroid offers extreme ease of movement on and off the bike with flexible and breathable materials.
This year’s jersey’s features include:
- laser cut vent holes
- a custom stretch collar
- quick drying fabric
- lightweight stretch polyester chassis
- non-restrictive stretch mini cuffs
- high-quality sublimated graphics
Jersey sizes range from small to 3X.
Jersey MSRP is $49.95.
This year’s Agroid pants features include:
- lightweight durable stretch polyester woven chassis
- stretch rip stop woven knee and seat
- stretch knee area
- double-layer knee system with leather outer and inner knee guard
- 3-point waist adjustment
- laser-cut vent holes
- YKK zipper
- high-quality sublimated graphics.
Pant sizes range from 28- to 42-inch waist.
Pants MSRP is $139.95.
The new Agroid Pro Glove is also new this year and completes the Agroid kit. This new glove features a lightweight stretch backhand with a single layer Clarino palm with a palm overlay. It was created with an outseam finger construction for flexible and accurate performance. Other features include:
- stretch mesh ventilated fourchettes
- pre-curved ergonomic finger design
- non-fading sublimated graphics
- a low-profile hook and loop wrist closure.
Glove sizes range from small to 3X. Gloves MSRP is $24.95.
Agroid youth vented racewear is also new this spring. Youth specific fit is designed with vented materials to maximize comfort along with a full range of movement. Youth Agroid jersey MSRP is $24.95 and $84.95 for the pant.