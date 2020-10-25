New off-road bike accessory from Moose

Overheating is a problem of the past thanks to Moose’s new Mud Radiator Guards. They are designed to protect your customer’s radiator from clogging up with mud in inclement conditions. A simple installation is completed with elastic straps that wrap around the radiator housing.

They are constructed of silicone material so that no mud will stick to the radiator, causing restriction of air into the cooling fins. This product is widely used by many of Moose’s MX and GP factory race teams around the world. MSRP is $37.95.