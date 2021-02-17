Still time to register for today’s free #WebinarWednesday

If you haven’t been able to join one of the free — and live! — webinars in the Powersports Business Online Learning Series, join us at 1:00 p.m. Central today, Wednesday, Feb. 17, to add some industry engagement as part of your day.

Sara Hey, a dealership consultant and trainer with Bob Clements International, will join PSB editor Dave McMahon on today’s virtual gathering that has a slew of dealership staff members already signed up. They’re eager to have you join as well. The more, the merrier, when it comes to #WebinarWednesday!

Register for free here:

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/February-17th

Sara will be talking about ways to create recurring revenue in the parts department.

We’ll save a spot for you.

— Dave