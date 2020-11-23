Are your customers worried about the hassle of hard or roto-molded doors for their side-by-side? Look no further as Moose Utility’s side enclosure doors are completely removable and have full length double pull zippers. Fitments as shown below are for Honda Talon, Can-Am Maverick X3, Polaris Ranger, Polaris RZR and Can-Am Commander/Maverick.

They feature 18 ounce vinyl with automotive grade clear flexible acrylic side windshield sewn in the upper section of the doors.

All side enclosures come complete with necessary self-adhesive Velcro and straps, installation and care instructions. Side enclosures are priced as a pair (1 driver, 1 passenger). Please see below for current fitments. MSRP is listed at $379.95.