New Moose Racing colored chain guides unveiled

Durability and strength have met their match in the new MR-1 Colored Aluminum Chain Guides from Moose Racing. They are constructed from high quality T6 aluminum for added strength and durability.

The chain block is made from high density TPU materials for guaranteed high wear abrasion and impact resistance. A unique 3D design helps prevent mud and debris from building up and causing chain derailment. A high-quality anodization process prevents any fading and gives riders at your dealership a choice of five colorways: green, red, blue, silver and orange.

All mounting hardware is included. MSRP is $56.95.