Taipei motorcycle parts trade show underway online

Our friends in Miami at TAITRA, the Taiwanese export trade development council, report that the Taipei AMPA trade show is underway both live and online. Free registration is available. We spent some time in at the show virtually on Monday (and several times over the past decade in-person). The online show is worth a look to check out some of the newest products from several industry suppliers. The platform is both easy to use and highly interactive.

Register here:

https://www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/index.html

More from their headquarters…

The Taipei International Automobile & Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Show (Taipei AMPA) will be held on April 20-23, 2022 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, and AMPA DigitalGo will take place on April 11-24 virtually, where worldwide buyers can still meet and engage in business from afar.

2022 Taipei AMPA, the physical version, will focus on not only aftermarket services, but also the electric vehicle and the intelligent moving, as with the current industry trend. The new trend, such as C.A.S.E, will be the key word throughout the exhibition. Over 500 exhibitors and 1,500 booths are expected to be at the show, with more than 13,000 international and domestic visitors.

Due to the pandemic, Taipei AMPA online version will kick off with a brand-new “AMPA DigitalGo” platform. The virtual show will start from Apr. 11-24 on www.ampaonline.com.tw/en/. It offers a user-friendly interface that can easily operate. With an intuitive online interaction design, the visitors can enjoy a fruitful experience in the online booths. The multi-functional booths, including catalogues, videos, meeting reservation and online chat function, which make exhibitors and buyers communicate more smoothly.

There are also lots of fascinating and educational online events, such as on-site live tour, international forum livestream, new products unboxing and so on, which will help participants to have a deeper understanding toward the industry. Besides, the matchmaking platform provides a complete database of the exhibitors online, which connects the exhibitors from AMPA DigitalGo with the international buyers by an efficient meeting reservation and searching system.

And here's a look at the live show from 2018.