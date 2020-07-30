New motorcycle PG&A store headed to Twin Cities

Powersports Business will have a new neighbor from the motorcycle parts, garments and accessories side of the business.

PSB, with operational headquarters in Plymouth, Minnesota, has learned that Cycle Gear will be opening a new location in Edina, Minnesota, near Southdale Mall.

Among the positions being filled for the “NEW Store, Coming Soon,” according to the Cycle Gear website are: store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate and key holder.

Billing itself as the No. 1 motorcycle apparel retailer in America, Cycle Gear has more than 140 locations in 37 states.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com