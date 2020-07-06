26K side-by-sides recalled due to crash hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 26,730 side-by-sides that were sold in the U.S., in addition to 1,330 units that were sold in Canada.

The recall is for model-year 2019 and 2020 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 and model-year 2020 Polaris General XP 1000 side-by-sides.

The throttle can fail to return to the idle position after the engine stalls and is restarted in gear without switching the key to the off position due to a software problem, causing the vehicle to accelerate suddenly, posing a crash hazard to the user.

This recall involves Model Year 2019 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 EPS, Ranger CREW XP 1000, and Model Year 2020 Polaris Ranger XP 1000, Ranger CREW XP 1000, General XP 1000 Deluxe and General XP 4 1000 Deluxe. The vehicles were sold in gray, blue, white, red, green camo, orange, sand and maroon colors and have two or four seats. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” or “General” is printed on the sides of the rear cargo area.

Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) included in this recall can be found stamped into the left rear vehicle frame below the cargo box. The following model names are included in this recall:

2019 RANGER XP 1000 EPS

2019 RANGER CREW XP 1000

2020 RANGER XP 1000

2020 RANGER CREW XP 1000

2020 GENERAL XP 1000 DELUXE

2020 GENERAL XP 4 1000 DELUXE

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The units were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from June 2018 through March 2020 for between $15,890 and $29,000. They were manufactured in the U.S., Mexico and Poland.