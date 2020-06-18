Helmet brand extends distributor partnership

Powersports Business has learned that there’s been a exclusive partnership extension between one of the major distributors and a helmet brand that will add five years to the deal, starting in 2020.

Western Power Sports (WPS) has announced the continuation of its exclusive partnership with Kido Sports, parent company of ScorpionEXO, for an additional five years.

WPS became the exclusive distributor of ScorpionEXO helmets and apparel in August 2017 under a three-year contract.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com