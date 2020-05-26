Yamaha adds new dealer point in Minnesota

Yamaha has turned to Minnesota’s most successful pre-owned motorcycle dealership as its newest dealership partner in the state.
Brian Cox, owner and general manager of Simply Street Bikes in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, announced last week that after 15 years of selling only pre-owned product, the dealership has added the Yamaha franchise.
New Yamaha motorcycle sales are already underway; sales of new side-by-sides and ATVs begin later this summer.
Cox provides the inside scoop here:
I expect SSB will be a great Yamaha franchise. I follow them online, and they have a great reputation and are masters at social messaging.
Congrats
Mark J. Sheffield
Thanks Mark! We appreciate your comments! Very excited to add Yamaha while we also continue to be Minnesota's largest seller of pre-owned motorcycles. -Brian Cox