Yamaha adds new dealer point in Minnesota

Yamaha has turned to Minnesota’s most successful pre-owned motorcycle dealership as its newest dealership partner in the state.

Brian Cox, owner and general manager of Simply Street Bikes in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, announced last week that after 15 years of selling only pre-owned product, the dealership has added the Yamaha franchise.

New Yamaha motorcycle sales are already underway; sales of new side-by-sides and ATVs begin later this summer.

Cox provides the inside scoop here: