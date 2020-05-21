FLY Racing names new national sales manager

FLY Racing has named a new national sales manager, as well as new roles in marketing and media relations.

Let’s take a look at the latest transactions in Boise, straight from a company press release:

Cole Siebler

FLY Racing MX/Off-road National Sales Manager

Cole Siebler will move into the role of Fly Racing’s National Sales Manager and will assume more management responsibilities for the Fly Racing brand. Cole will use his experience gained over the past several years to keep FLY Racing at the forefront of the MX/Off-road market as a brand and continue growing market-share. He will also be coordinating strong communication and synergy with the Sales, Product Development, Purchasing, Forecasting, Marketing and Brand Support teams. Siebler looks forward to continuing the success Fly Racing has achieved over the years and will provide positive leadership to the Fly Racing Team along the way.

Bob Lowry

FLY Racing MX/Off-road Market Development Manager

Bob Lowry will immediately take on the new role of FLY Racing MX/Off-road Market Development Manager. He has dedicated more of his time over the last several months to product development and driving “In-the-Field” efforts. Events like the FLY Racing Ride Days have been a great success, along with our Dealer Development focus. Continued market development and growth needs a structured approach and the kind of experience that Bob can bring to that effort. Bob is the perfect choice to continue driving market development initiatives of the MX/Off-road segment for WPS. Bob is available at any time for RSM, rep and dealer support calls, and in-the-field support needs.

Jason “JT” Thomas

FLY Racing MX/Off-road Media Relation Manager

In addition to being one of “The Famous FLY Racing Brand Managers”, Jason “JT” Thomas unofficially took on the additional role of FLY Racing MX/Off-road Media Relations Manager, a role he has fulfilled over the past few years. It is time to make this “official.”

(From left) Bob Lowry, Cole Siebler and Jason "JT" Thomas, you're newest FLY Racing movers and shakers.