The South region wasn’t the only big winner in terms of revenue from new and pre-owned major units during the month of April, according to exclusive data for Powersports Business readers from CDK Global Recreation.

West region dealers that use the Lightspeed DMS saw their new and pre-owned major unit revenues increase by 0.6 percent on average during April vs. April 2019.

Parts revenue declined by 20.9 percent on average, with revenue in service decreasing 18.8 percent during April on average at Lightspeed dealers.

Overall, it made for an average decline in revenue at West region dealerships of 0.2 percent vs. April 2019.

States in the West region are as follows:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Hawaii

Nevada

New Mexico

Utah

Wyoming