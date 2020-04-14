KYMCO USA, Inc. announced that Jeremy Lawrence has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Lawrence brings over 20 years of professional financial experience and leadership with former controller roles in major companies including Adidas International, Timberland, and most recently Oriental Trading, a Berkshire Hathaway company. He will be based at KYMCO USA’s headquarters Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Lawrence is a University of South Carolina graduate in Accounting and a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Prior to his career in Accounting and Finance, he was an Industrial Engineering Manager at Milliken Chemical in Inman, South Carolina. At Milliken, Lawrence established a solid foundation in manufacturing process and cost structure.

While at Adidas International, Lawrence was based in Portland, Oregon, and served as the Senior Controller in Adidas International’s Corporate Controlling Office, reporting into finance at the global headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. He worked closely with Business Unit Managers and executives to establish annual budgets and revenue tracking to assist management at all levels. He also evaluated global supply chain and conducted business process analysis and improvement.

While at Timberland in Stratham, New Hampshire, Lawrence was part of the finance team in the direct-to-consumer division, which included direct web sales as well as company-owned retail and outlet stores across the U.S.

At his most recent position based in Spartanburg, Lawrence led the Accounting, Finance and IT teams along with other key leadership functions. He reported directly to and worked closely with corporate leadership in Omaha, Nebraska, to support local management to develop long- and short-term financial plans. Lawrence was also responsible for all business unit accounting and finance back office functions as well as IT infrastructure support.

As the CFO of KYMCO USA, Lawrence will have all the cost centers reporting into him. His first goal is to streamline the business process, enhance current ERP IT system and provide timely information to all dealers, with a long-term ambitious goal to partner with dealers as a business advisor to increase dealer profit.

Lawrence is the third member of the newly formed executive team KYMCO USA in the recent months. Starting with Dennis McNeal as the Executive Advisor, Wayne Kung as the Global Product Planning and Business Development, and now Lawrence as the CFO, KYMCO USA, Inc. is determined to build a professional team and demonstrate it is indeed the new era of KYMCO.

"KYMCO plans to bring in more high caliber executives joining the Spartanburg-based KYMCO USA team,” said Joe Wofford, VP of KYMCO USA, a 36-year industry veteran, including selling KYMCO products in the U.S. for 20 years. "We can't wait to WOW our customers and win over their trust with our new team, new process and new products."