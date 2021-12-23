KYMCO mulling spinning off Ionex electric scooter brand: report

KYMCO is considering spinning off its Ionex electric scooter brand, according to a report on TaipeiTimes.com.

Chairman Allen Ko tells the news outlet that “we might follow the model of Harley-Davidson Inc., which is to spin off the electric motorcycle unit, LiveWire, to list the entity publicly.”

Powersports Business editor-in-chief Dave McMahon (left) and KYMCO president Allen Ko at the launch of the Ionex electric scooter brand at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

KYMCO has been the scooter market share leader in Taiwan for about two decades, the report said, with more than 30% of the scooters on the roads carrying the KYMCO badge.

Read the article by clicking the link below.

https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/12/18/2003769767