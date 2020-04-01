GO AZ Scottsdale re-opening; temperature checks for staff, customers

It’s hard to believe that the March 18-31 timeframe has come and gone, but indeed it has, and that means the doors are back open to the public at GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Powersports Business Power 50 Hall of Fame dealership had announced the dealership would be closed from March 18-31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of April 1, the doors are back open, with some key processes implemented. All staff will undergo a temperature check prior to being permitted to work each day. At the more heavily-trafficked dealerships, customers will also undergo a temperature check prior to entering the dealership.

Has your dealership considered implementing a similar process to help protect your staff, customers and community? What are some things your dealership is doing to take customer service to a new level beginning April 1, 2020? Send us a note in the comments below.

— Dave McMahon, editor

Here’s the letter GO AZ sent to its customers:

To Our Valued GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale Family –

All of us at GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale want to thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time, as, out of an abundance of caution and consideration for the health of our customers, employees, and community, GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale made the proactive decision to close our doors to the public through March 31, 2020. The messages of support we’ve received have been greatly appreciated and we are especially grateful for your understanding and those who reached out via customercare@goaz.com to allow us to meet their individual needs during our closure.

At this time, we are writing to let you know that, consistent with the Executive Order issued by Governor Ducey last week naming businesses such as ours as an “essential business”, we will be re-opening to the public on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 9am.

To prepare for our re-opening, we have taken the following precautions/implemented the following processes to ensure the health and safety of our customers, our staff and our communities:

The dealership has undergone a disinfectant-level cleaning

All staff will undergo a temperature check prior to being permitted to work each day. At our more heavily-trafficked dealerships, customers will also undergo a temperature check prior to entering the dealership.

Social distancing is required at the dealership and our “no handshake” policy continues

As a condition of returning to work, all staff have been required to agree to only leave their homes to travel to/from work and to purchase goods/services from other essential businesses

All staff were provided an hour-long video on COVID-19 hygiene and transmission prevention

Further, we continue to offer pick-up or delivery of vehicles and can ship anywhere within the U.S. to meet your needs. We remain committed to providing an exceptional customer experience and will go above and beyond to accommodate our customer family.

Again, we thank you for being part of the GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale family and for your patience and understanding. We wish you, your friends and family good health!

Thank you –

GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale