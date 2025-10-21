The Avalanche Alliance is hitting the road this fall with a new series of free avalanche awareness seminars designed specifically for snowmobilers. The seminars will take place at powersports dealerships across the Dakotas. The goal is to equip riders with the knowledge and decision-making skills to stay safe in avalanche terrain as winter approaches.

Led by Jeff Hambelton, the sessions will provide practical, easy-to-apply insights on reading avalanche forecasts, recognizing red flags that signal danger, and identifying avalanche-prone terrain. (Photos: Avalanche Alliance)

Led by Jeff Hambelton, motorized program manager at the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE), the sessions will provide practical, easy-to-apply insights on how to read avalanche forecasts, recognize red flags that signal danger, and identify avalanche-prone terrain. Attendees will also learn how to connect with additional motorized-specific avalanche education programs in their area.

“Snowmobilers are some of the most passionate and capable backcountry users out there,” says Hambelton. “These sessions are about helping riders make informed choices—so they can keep riding hard and come home safe.”

Hambelton, a longtime rider and professional avalanche educator, brings a unique perspective that connects avalanche science to the realities of motorized recreation. His engaging, story-driven approach is designed to make safety education both accessible and relevant to everyday riders.

Each evening seminar begins at 6:30 pm (except the Deadwood session, which starts at 6 pm) and includes time for Q&A and dealer-hosted hospitality.

The Avalanche Alliance tour will make five stops at leading motorsports dealerships across North and South Dakota before wrapping up with a final presentation at SnoFest at the Lodge at Deadwood, one of the premier winter powersports gatherings in the region.

Avalanche Alliance 2025 dealer seminar schedule:

Nov. 10 – Wheels Inc , 432 36th St. S, Fargo, ND

, 432 36th St. S, Fargo, ND Nov. 11 – Finley Motorsports , 700 Lincoln Ave. S, Finley, ND

, 700 Lincoln Ave. S, Finley, ND Nov. 12 – Stutsman Off Road , 2501 3rd Ave. SW, Jamestown, ND

, 2501 3rd Ave. SW, Jamestown, ND Nov. 13 – Action Polaris , 1400 Action Dr. SE, Mandan, ND

, 1400 Action Dr. SE, Mandan, ND Nov. 14 – Octane Outdoors , 1008 E. Broadway, Williston, ND

, 1008 E. Broadway, Williston, ND Nov. 15 – Liberty Powersports at SnoFest, The Lodge at Deadwood, 100 Pine Crest Dr., Deadwood, SD

The Avalanche Alliance — a collaboration of avalanche professionals, industry brands, and safety advocates — has made snowmobile-specific education a top priority, bringing accessible training to dealerships where riders already gather.

“These partnerships with local powersports dealers are key,” the Avalanche Alliance said in its Oct. 9 press release. “Dealerships are the heartbeat of the snowmobile community, and they’re helping us reach riders right where they are.”

