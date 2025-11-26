Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Ohio off-road advocate earns national honor for trail leadership

The StaffNovember 26, 2025

Ohio off-road advocate Matt Bucher has been named State Partner of the Year by the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC), recognizing his fast-rising impact on trail access and rider representation in the state.

Bucher, president of Toledo Trail Riders, has spent years working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to expand and maintain northwest Ohio’s off-road trail system. (Photo: High Gear Success)

Bucher, president of Toledo Trail Riders, has spent years working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to expand and maintain northwest Ohio’s off-road trail system. Seeing the need for a group dedicated specifically to single-track access, he launched the Ohio Off-Highway Motorcycle Association (OOHMA) earlier this year and now serves as its president.

“I do not share this award alone,” Bucher says, crediting the NOHVCC team, OOHMA board, and Ohio riders. “Establishing this organization was the first step in protecting and securing more opportunities for off-road riders.”

NOHVCC president Bryan Much called Bucher’s initiative “a standout example of state-level leadership,” noting how quickly he assembled a skilled team and built an effective statewide voice for off-highway motorcyclists.

For dealers, Bucher’s work means a more organized push for new riding opportunities, stronger relationships with land managers, and long-term growth of Ohio’s off-road community — a positive sign for dirt bike sales and service demand.

Learn more or support the effort at DirtbikeOhio.org.

