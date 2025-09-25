INTERMOT (Internationale Motorrad- und Rollermesse, or International Motorcycle and Scooter Fair) will return to the Kölnmesse Center in Cologne, Germany, from December 4 to 7, 2025, with a new annual schedule and a focus on younger riders, digital influencers, and fresh event formats designed to showcase the future of motorcycling.

INTERMOT returns this December in Cologne, Germany, with a focus on young riders and influencers. (Photos: INTERMOT)

Traditionally held every two years, INTERMOT shifted to an annual cycle in 2024 following a broad reorganization of the show. Organizers say the move reflects the rapid pace of change in the motorcycle industry and the growing demand for more frequent engagement among OEMs, suppliers, and consumers.

This year’s edition will highlight riders aged 18 to 30 with dedicated attractions, including Creator Day on December 6, a Creator Lounge, the 125cc Kickstarter section, and the action-oriented Playground area featuring live stunt shows.

INTERMOT’s Kickstarter area is where young riders can learn about obtaining a license and receive tips from the pros.

Digital creators and racers will take center stage, including Mariam Suhk and Viktor Stahl (@marii__official, @viktor__stahl), Cologne racer Nina Londschien (@nanaxyda), and longtime YouTube content creator Matthias Betz (@meddesyoutube). These influencers will connect with fans through live demonstrations, meet-and-greets, and content created directly from the show floor.

Beyond the creator-focused programming, INTERMOT 2025 will feature a Racing/Sport section for competitive motorsports, 125cc Kickstarter area for entry-level rider education, and a Biker Meeting area for community networking with food and beverages.

With the transition to an annual schedule, INTERMOT aims to strengthen its role as both a marketplace and community hub, blending passion with innovation.

