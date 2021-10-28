Distributor adds motorcycle accessory brand in exclusive deal

High quality crash protection and accessories, made in Germany, are now available in the U.S. and Canada thanks to a distribution agreement between Twisted Throttle and Zieger.

Zieger manufactures top-quality motorcycle crash bars, skid plates, center stands and luggage top racks for popular late model adventure and street motorcycles.

Zieger’s in-house manufacturing capabilities of raw metal forming and bending, laser cutting, welding, and powder coating afford Zieger to have better in-house quality control over all the accessories it produces. A standard three-year product defect warranty comes with every Zieger product.