KTM introduces Automated Manual Transmission

Motorcycle tech has taken another step forward as OEMs are developing clutchless transmissions such as the new Automated Manual Transmission that KTM recently announced.

The new KTM Automated Manual Transmission simplifies shifting gears by automatically managing the clutch. Riders can choose between fully automated Auto mode or a quickshifter-like Manual mode. (Photos: KTM)



Rider Magazine shares:

The KTM Automated Manual Transmission allows riders to change gears manually (although without a clutch lever) or let the motorcycle do it for them. The AMT gearbox is set up as P-N-1-2-3-4-5-6, with Park at the bottom to prevent the bike from rolling when parked.

According to KTM, “Once 1st gear is engaged, forward drive is initiated by raising the engine speed, at which point the centrifugal clutch engages and sets the motorcycle in motion.” This system allows riders to start on a slope, stop, and manage slow-speed maneuvers more simply than a traditional manual transmission.

In Manual mode, riders can shift gears using the foot gear lever or the paddle shifters on the left side of the handlebar. However, Park and Neutral can only be selected with the paddle shifters. The front or rear brake must be applied to engage 1st gear.

The UP paddle shifter can be seen below the throttle grip on the bottom of the switchgear.

In Auto mode, shifting is fully automated and executed based on parameters such as gear position, engine speed, engine torque, lean angle, acceleration, vehicle speed, pitch angle, and rider inputs. Riders can select their shift preference via shift modes titled Comfort, Street, or Sport.

The DOWN paddle shifter is located on the forward part of the left switchgear.

The gearbox is controlled electronically via the ECU and Transmission Control Unit. Each shift is started by the electromechanical shift actuator. KTM claims shifting gears takes 50 milliseconds.

Like the new E-Clutch system found on Honda’s CB650R and CBR650R or BMW’s Automated Shift Assistant available as an option on R-series Boxer models, the KTM AMT could be beneficial for a range of riders. Eliminating the requirement to learn clutch control will remove a steep learning curve for new riders, and it allows riders of all experience levels to pay more attention to the ride and the road.

KTM has yet to announce which models will receive the AMT, but the image above indicates it will be fitted to one or more of its V-Twin-engined bikes. KTM says the Automated Manual Transmission will be available on select new models, and more options will be added in upcoming years.