HDFS selects CGI to streamline loan origination system

CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, has been selected by Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) to modernize its loan origination system. By replacing disparate IT platforms with the unified CGI Credit Studio, the IT company says Harley-Davidson will gain a streamlined, AI-enabled financing process that introduces greater flexibility for their dealers and delivers an intuitive buying experience.

CGI’s platform will shorten dealers’ buy windows and enhance deal flexibility, resulting in improved collaboration between dealers and customers, according to the company’s press release. (Image: Harley-Davidson Inc.)

“At the heart of this exciting collaboration with CGI lies a commitment to empowering riders to realize their dreams of owning a Harley-Davidson motorcycle,” says Charles Do, senior vice-president of Harley-Davidson Financial Services. “By simplifying the financing process and providing transparent, accessible information, the new system will enable customers to make informed decisions and embark on their next adventure with confidence.”

The new CGI financing platform supports the complete credit lifecycle, enabling Harley-Davidson to simplify the financing process for buyers by seamlessly connecting financing steps and reducing duplicative activities in the loan application journey.

The platform will shorten dealers’ buy windows and enhance deal flexibility, resulting in improved collaboration between dealers and customers. The system will also enable buyers to explore the rider lifestyle with offers featuring Harley-Davidson merchandise and riding experiences at the point of purchase.

“Built on the shared values of innovation and an unrelenting focus on the customer experience, our partnership with Harley-Davidson Financial Services will produce a new loan origination system that reimagines the financing journey for Harley-Davidson customers and creates value for one of the world’s most iconic brands,” comments Tim Hurlebaus, president, U.S. commercial and state government operations at CGI.