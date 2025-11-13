Mountain Motorsports expands with new store in Tennesee

Mountain Motorsports is expanding its footprint in the Southeast with a new dealership currently under construction at Jordan Crossing in East Ridge, Tennessee.

Photo rendering of Mountain Motorsports’ new store in East Ridge, Tennessee, which is currently under construction. (Photo: Chattanooga Times Free Press)

According to a report by David Floyd of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, the new store will add to Mountain Motorsports’ growing network of powersports dealerships across the region. A rendering of the facility shows a modern, full-service retail and service location designed to serve riders in the Chattanooga metro area and beyond.

Co-founders Justin Price and Ryan Hardwick, who grew up racing dirt bikes together, launched Mountain Motorsports with a passion for powersports and a goal of creating high-quality dealership experiences for customers. The new East Ridge location is the latest example of that vision in action.

Mountain Motorsports currently operates multiple locations across Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama, representing major OEM brands including Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda, Polaris, and Sea-Doo.

The Jordan Crossing development, located near Interstate 75, is home to several major retail and dining destinations, and the new dealership is expected to bring additional traffic and visibility to the area’s growing commercial corridor.