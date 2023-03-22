Latest acquisition tallies Mountain Motorsport’s 12th location

Mountain Motorsports has acquired the family owned American’s Motor Sport's three locations in Tennessee. With nine locations in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, Mountain Motorsports expects a smooth transition as it expands in the vibrant Nashville and middle Tennessee market with the purchase of the landmark stores.

“We are excited to continue the impressive growth trajectory the Watts family has produced," said Justin Price, president and co-founder of Mountain Motorsports. "We plan to continue the legacy of a great business developed by the Watts family over the last 41 years. Our business philosophy is fully aligned, and we expect a seamless transition over the coming months. Culture is a major focus at Mountain Motorsports. It energizes us to acquire businesses that share our same enthusiasm around culture, and we are grateful that our long-time relationship with the Watts family has made this opportunity possible.”

"We have always had a great relationship with Justin and Ryan and respect their operation," said Chris Watts, president and CEO of America's Motor Sports. “That made the decision to partner with Mountain Motorsports a slam dunk, rather than a case of March Madness,” quipped lifelong Tennessee Volunteer fan Watts. “However logical, it was not a decision taken lightly. The Watts Family spent the past four decades building values and integrity into our dealerships. These strong values have become the backbone of America’s Motor Sports' culture, ensuring our customers as well as our employees are treated with respect and dignity."

Watts believes that Price will continue to uphold these values and prioritize growth within the company as well as with the powersports industry. "The Watts family is proud to be a part of this opportunity with Mountain Motorsports," he added.

In the coming months Mountain Motorsports leadership will learn more about the Nashville market and how to best integrate into it. They will concentrate on finding new real estate for the downtown location to build a world class themed superstore like their current locations.

"The long game plan is to bring the Mountain Motorsports experience to the Music City without compromising the current culture," Price concluded.