Take me to the river!

Mountain Motorsports, located in Roswell, Georgia, sent its Parts Department to the river this summer. Parts Manager Scott O'Harrow planned the trip for his team to provide them with a fun day mixed with a little team building.

"I knew we could do it because we do it all the time. But I wanted us to prove that we would have no trouble doing it in a different type of environment. I knew it would be a good reward for them," O'Harrow said.

It was the first trip of its kind for the dealership and likely not the last. Read more to learn about the teams experience on the water and about Mountain Motorsports.

Click on the image below to download the September digital edition.

Click on the image above to download the September digital edition.