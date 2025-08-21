Why the pre-owned market is leading the pack in 2025

This story is from the August edition of Powersports Business on page 23.

As new-unit powersports sales plateau in 2025, one sector of the industry is accelerating: pre-owned. And nowhere is that momentum clearer than through the auction lanes of National Powersport Auctions (NPA) — long a bellwether for used powersport values, trends, and dealer behavior.

While new-unit sales remain slow, used powersports vehicles are gaining ground. (File photo)

At the halfway point of the year, the story of the pre-owned market is one of resilience, value, and opportunity — driven by economic headwinds, smarter dealers, and the evolving preferences of riders nationwide.

New-unit slowdown

The U.S. powersports industry has faced a series of headwinds this year. New-unit sales across key segments — street bikes, ATVs, scooters, and side-by-sides — have declined due to tightening consumer credit, inflation-driven caution, and lingering inventory imbalances. According to SSI Data, new-unit retail fell nearly 8% in April 2025 alone.

But while new sales slow, used powersports vehicles are gaining ground. April 2025 saw used sales rise 2.04% year-over-year, led by categories like UTVs, dual-sport motorcycles, and touring bikes. That uptick isn’t isolated — it’s part of a larger shift in consumer behavior and dealership strategy.

The pre-owned engine

Much of the story can be seen in real time through NPA, which serves over 95% of franchised powersports dealers in the U.S.

In its March and April updates, NPA reported average wholesale prices (AWP) increasing across several categories, especially domestic cruisers, UTVs, and marine units. Their Value Guide Pro tool — a data-driven valuation platform built on over 20 years of historical auction data — has helped dealers dial in smarter bidding, better margins, and faster turnarounds.

Segment hotspots

Based on NPA’s internal auction tracking and SSI retail trends, here’s where pre-owned is performing best:

Used UTVs: +13.8% YoY in April 2025. Still the king of used growth.

Dual-sport motorcycles: +7.2%. Great value, growing popularity.

Used touring bikes: +3.9%. Especially for older riders looking for comfort at a discount.

Motocross dirt bikes: +2.9%. Youth and amateur racing keep demand steady.

RV & Marine crossovers: NPA sold more than 600 RV units at June auctions alone.

These aren’t just data points — they’re revenue streams for dealerships watching margins shrink on the new side.

Why pre-owned is working

Five clear trends are driving the shift toward used so far in 2025:

Affordability: Used units are simply more cost-effective — and come with more predictable financing in today’s high-interest climate.

Inventory access: While new units face delayed shipments or floorplan constraints, used inventory is flowing freely through NPA’s auctions and direct-buy programs.

Higher margins: According to NPA, profit margins on used units can be two to three times higher than on new models — especially when combined with reconditioning and accessories.

Digital discovery: More consumers are shopping online and filtering for price, availability, and reliability — making used units more competitive than ever.

Smarter tools: Platforms like NPA’s Value Guide Pro and real-time lane tracking help dealers bid accurately and price aggressively, even in volatile market conditions.

Dealer behavior

Dealers that traditionally focused on OEM new-unit programs are now turning to NPA to fill their showrooms and back lots with late-model, high-turn inventory. Thanks to NPA’s Direct Buy program, franchise and independent dealers alike are accessing units that align with their local riding communities — even if they’re outside their core OEM relationships.

And it’s not just motorcycles and ATVs. side-by-sides, golf carts, personal watercraft, and small RVs are showing steady auction traction and end-user demand — especially in regions driven by outdoor recreation.

Auction lanes

Weekly auction reports from NPA reveal a dynamic pricing environment:

On-road ASPs were up over $1,800 in early July, reflecting increased demand and low supply of mid-tier cruisers.

Off-road ASPs dipped slightly (–$800) as more units flooded in post-spring, creating a mild buyer’s market.

Domestic cruisers and adventure bikes are outperforming predictions, with increased attention on certified pre-owned units.

UTV inventory is hot—and NPA expects demand to remain strong heading into fall.

One Midwest dealer said after the Atlanta auction in June, “I’m getting cleaner used inventory through NPA than I can trade for locally — and the margins are holding up even after transport.”

Challenges to watch

Not everything is on cruise control. Dealers still face issues such as overpaying at auction during competitive runs, especially if units aren’t reconditioned quickly. Floorplan fatigue can set in if they overstock categories with long turn cycles. Negative equity issues on customer trade-ins due to long-term pandemic loans are a problem. Seasonal softening is expected in late summer, when values historically dip by 5%–7%.

The key, experts say, is real-time pricing and a tight reconditioning-to-frontline process to keep cash flowing.

EVs, new riders, new opportunity

While the pre-owned market has traditionally been male-dominated, NPA and industry analysts note increasing interest from first-time female riders, particularly in the small-bike and UTV categories.

Meanwhile, early electric models such as those from Zero, LiveWire, and Surron are slowly entering the secondary market, giving dealers a preview of future resale dynamics.

By late 2025 and into 2026, pre-owned EV units could represent a new frontier for profit and community engagement — if dealers are ready.

The segment that’s moving

In a year when new-unit sales have faltered, the pre-owned powersports market — buoyed by NPA’s auction intelligence and smarter dealer tactics — is proving to be the most dynamic and resilient part of the business.

With used-unit volume rising, values holding, and inventory access better than ever, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining moment for dealers who embrace the flexibility, speed, and value of the pre-owned lane.

And with NPA at the center of it all, the message is clear: if you’re not bidding, you’re falling behind.