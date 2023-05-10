AMA appoints Burgess to new role of director of marketing and communications

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has created a new Marketing & Communications Department with a dedicated director position.

Joy Burgess, previously deputy director of Communications and managing editor, will be responsible for creative marketing efforts, public relations, corporate communications, volunteer outreach and recreational riding activity. She will continue to contribute to AMA editorial channels, including American Motorcyclist magazine, as needed.

Joy Burgess will be responsible for creative marketing efforts, public relations, corporate communications, volunteer outreach and recreational riding activity in her new role. (Photo: AMA)

“Our job will be simple: to tell more motorcyclists about the AMA and to tell more non-riders about motorcycling. We will deliver that message in many ways, across a variety of media,” Burgess said. “I’m looking forward to expanding my team with the right people to help get that job done.”

Burgess is currently searching for a corporate communications specialist, event manager and associate sales representative to expand AMA capabilities in those areas.

Amanda Donchess, who served as director of membership marketing and services, takes on the role of director of membership, where she will focus on member retention, support, fulfillment, quality control and data analytics.