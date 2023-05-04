AMA Hall of Fame Days headlined by induction ceremony in Ohio

The American Motorcyclist Association will open the doors of its Pickerington, Ohio, headquarters to the motorcycle community September 14-17 for the AMA Hall of Fame Days. The four-day event will be headlined by the 2023 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

“Whether you are a recreational rider, racer or fan of motorcycling history, we’ll have something for you at AMA Hall of Fame Days this September,” said Rob Dingman, president and CEO, AMA. “This event is our opportunity to welcome all AMA members to our campus, invite them to celebrate the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and experience fun on two wheels.”

Activities will include meetings, a bike night, Hall of Famer meet-and-greet opportunities and more.

“While we already have a packed schedule, we anticipate adding more as the event approaches,” Dingman said. “Our goal is to include something for every AMA member, and we’ll announce more as it’s confirmed.”

AMA Hall of Fame Days will kick off with an AMA-sanctioned adventure ride Thursday, September 14. Participants will follow a full day’s route that leads from the AMA headquarters through Southeastern Ohio and back.

On Friday, September 15, the annual AMA member meeting will be held at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, followed by the 2023 induction ceremony at the neighboring Violet Township Event Center and an evening reception back at the museum.

Saturday, September 16, will begin with the Hall of Fame Supporter Brunch and the public reveal of the Class of 2023 display in the museum. Following brunch, the museum will hold an open house for all guests that will transition into a bike night with a DJ and food trucks. Representatives from the State Motorcycle Safety Association will also attend as part of their annual meeting in nearby Columbus.

AMA Congress, which includes AMA Racing and Recreational Riding Commissions, will meet September 14-15 to discuss rules and guidelines for AMA-sanctioned racing and riding activity. Commission members should save the dates and look for official invitations soon.

Finally, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Mobility Commission will meet at AMA headquarters on September 17. The FIM Mobility Commission deals with the safety of riders on the road, and the quality and safety of products used in motorcycling. It advises FIM management on ways international law increasingly affects motorcycling.

Registration for the AMA Hall of Fame Days and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, will be available soon.