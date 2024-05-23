National Powersports Auctions expands RV and Marine team

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has developed two new positions to better serve its RV and Marine clients. In Florida, NPA welcomes Shannon Bennett as the RV+Marine sales and admin coordinator. In Georgia, Tom Wilkinson, an employee since 2005, is now the production supervisor for RV+Marine and Specialty Product.

Bennett is an outdoor enthusiast who brings diverse skills and experience within relatable industries such as the automotive and trailer businesses. She has no fear of adventure, from jet skiing to sky diving. Her fondest outdoor memories are of a 28-foot Bayliner named “Nauti Girl” she captained in Lake Erie. “Life is crazy, but having fun in life is what makes it all worthwhile,” she says. “The people I have met within the powersports industry know what that’s about.”

Shannon Bennett

Bennett has over a decade of experience working in financial institutions and banks. “My sales and logistics background has equipped me with the ability to coordinate complex operations seamlessly. With my dedication to exceptional customer service, I am well-prepared to significantly impact the powersports field.”

In this newly formed position, Bennett can utilize her diverse skillset and background to contribute to the growth and expansion of the NPA RV+Marine division.

“Increasing the RV+Marine staff will allow us to serve our lenders, OEMs and dealers better,” says Matt Amata, vice president of RV and Marine, NPA. “I’m thrilled to have Shannon helping with the logistics and communications. She’s a great addition to the team.”

Wilkinson, now the production supervisor for RV+Marine and Specialty Product, will be instrumental in NPA’s data collection and processing, bringing with him pre-delivery inspector and service writer experience. He has fine-tuned the world-renowned NPA Condition Reports to cater to the unique attributes of both RVs and boats.

Tom Wilkinson

“I am looking forward to being a part of the team that is working so hard to build the RV+Marine division and a program that becomes the new industry standard,” Wilkinson says.

“Tom has been with NPA for almost 20 years and is an asset to the team. I am excited to see him take off in this new role,” says Jeff Kinney, vice president of Operations, NPA.

For RV and Marine dealer sales and coordination, dealers can reach out to Shannon Bennett at 863.308.0748 or SBennett@npauctions.com. For those interested in consignment or defleeting of RV and marine products, please get in touch with Matt Amata at mamata@npauctions.com or 858.430.8476.