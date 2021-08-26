HISUN introduces new colors for UTV lineup

As the off-road industry continues to see incredible growth, consumer demand is at an all-time high, putting vehicle manufacturers in the forefront. Amongst these manufacturers, HISUN has taken aim to deliver a robust, purpose-built lineup. The company continues to strive forward in design and aesthetics while delivering maximum value, quality craftsmanship, and durability.

According to a recent announcement, for the Sector Series HISUN is introducing an entirely new color lineup including Tactical Tan, Destroyer Grey, Fresh Avocado and their new signature color: HISUN Red. HISUN has also partnered with TrueTimber, one of the leading camo brands in North America to deliver a fresh look, utilizing the Viper Woodland Camo pattern.

While reimagining a new palette of color choices, HISUN decided on a more aggressive aesthetic. The bold new look includes sleek new graphics, blacked-out emblems, and the introduction of their new HISUN Badge, delivering the ultimate seal of craftsmanship.

Loaded with extras, HISUN units come standard with a roof, winch, windshield and a newly designed set of aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in 27-inch tires that are exclusive to the Sector Series lineup of utility vehicles.

A short promotional video of the new colors can be found below: