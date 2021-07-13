Record-setting attendance at rally’s 20th anniversary

Gettysburg Bike Week celebrated two decades of being one of the premiere motorcycle rallies in the country last weekend with record attendance. After being cancelled last year because of COVID-19, the 20th anniversary event happened at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, with festivities kicking off Thursday, July 8, 2021, and running through Sunday, July 11.

“We had to wait an extra year to celebrate our 20th,” said GBW event coordinator Kelly Shue in an announcement. “Last year was a nightmare for everyone, but to see the joy on people’s faces to be out, socializing, cutting loose a bit—it made the wait worth it.”

The rally set attendance records as people, hopped on two wheels and enjoyed a normal social event for the first time in many months. Throngs of folks reveled in a slate jam-packed with motorsports and entertainment events offering – Mini-Bike Racing, the Moto Motion Stunt Show, Shinerunner Cornhole Tournament and Battlefield Ride of Chrome were just a few of the many highlights over the weekend.

Fade To Black, a Metallica tribute band, headlined opening night on Thursday, with Colt Wilbur Band and Dave Bray USA warming them up to a great Thursday crowd. Buckcherry laid down a blistering set of hard rock that had heads banging Friday night. Playing support earlier in the evening, Jasmine Cain returned to GBW for her second year in a row, and Honeypump got the evening off to a rollicking start. In the marquee Saturday-night-headlining-slot, KIX kicked out the glamrock jams as only they can, preceded by locals Small Town Titans and Redemption Road.

In addition to one of the biggest vendor villages in the country, an epic swap meet, the Antique Bike Show, two poker runs and some of the best motorcycle terrain in the east, the record crowd was in high spirits.

Plans for next year’s rally, number 21, are already in the works.

New and returning riders can find updates, events schedules, lodging information and anything they ever needed to know about Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting https://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com/