Record number of OEMs commit to ’24 AIMExpo

Fifteen powersports manufacturers have already signed on to exhibit at AIMExpo 2024, a record number of commitments from OEMs, according to show organizers, with still six months to go. Aprilia, GASGAS, Husqvarna, Indian, Kawasaki, KTM, Moto Guzzi, Moto Morini, MV Agusta, Piaggio, Slingshot, Suzuki, Triumph, Vespa, and Yamaha will be among the exhibitors at next year’s event that opens February 6-8, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Manufacturers are the center of our industry, building the machines we sell, accessorize, and ride,” says Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion and events at MIC. “With 15 OEMs and counting, we’re preparing for our biggest show yet. Any industry insider serious about learning the latest trends and positioning themselves for success will want to be here. We expect a full house, with the entire powersports ecosystem under one roof, giving attendees the best opportunity to plan, learn, and strategize for the coming sales season.”

Dealers will have an opportunity to connect, in person, with manufacturers and aftermarket companies as they build out their plans for the year. “Manufacturers and industry leaders have truly embraced AIMExpo as an annual gathering to kick off the new sales year and to gauge the overall health of the powersports industry,” Kernes says.

AIMExpo 2024 will again feature an education series, an e-bike pavilion, a new product showcase, and a Dealer Recharge Zone on the show floor; the MIC Business Center, where MIC members will have access to complimentary meeting rooms, basic business services, and of course the AIMExpo Industry Party.