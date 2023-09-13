Pennsylvania motorcycle rally seeks new host

The non-profit organization that puts on the annual “Thunder in the Valley” motorcycle rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, every summer will no longer organize the event, according to The Tribune-Democrat.

Visit Johnstown says it will no longer operate Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in Johnstown, Penn. (Photo: The Tribune-Democrat)

Visit Johnstown’s board of directors has decided to step down from operating the event to provide the group more time to concentrate on its core mission of marketing the area as a destination for visitors who come for various activities, including outdoor recreation, concerts and the arts.

Executive Director Lisa Rager told the newspaper that economic changes, motorcycle riders aging out of the hobby, insurance costs, and the challenge of getting volunteers were among the reasons that led to the decision.

Rager also pointed out that tourism promotion groups do not typically organize large-scale events such as Thunder.

Joshua Yoder, chairman of Visit Johnstown’s board of directors, in a released statement, said: “The board fully supports the team at Visit Johnstown, and we thank them for all they’ve done to sustain Thunder for 25 years, which is a tremendous accomplishment.”

Visit Johnstown said it has already been approached by an interested party to take over the event, and many in the region would like Thunder in the Valley to continue on.

Visit Johnstown owns the rights to the name “Thunder in the Valley,” and Rager says it would depend on a lot of things. “If an entity wanted to continue to use the name and the brand, so to speak, that would be something that could be on the table.”

Read the full story on The Tribune-Democrat’s website.

Advertisement