IBEX announces successful 2021 in-person show

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) has announced that its 30th Anniversary Show closed on Thursday, Sept. 30 with early indications that attendance figures exceeded expectations for the three-day event. With the return of an in-person event, IBEX saw more than 560 exhibitors, including 80 new exhibiting companies, and more than 3,200 visitors. The IBEX docks were sold out with 29 boats on display and the expanded outdoor displays included nine demos and exhibits. In all, there were 18 exhibiting international companies, representing 12 nationalities including: Australia, China, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Korea, Netherlands, Slovenia, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The IBEX Education Conference had more than 300 registrants who participated in over 40 pre-conference sessions and technical seminars. Additionally, hundreds of visitors took advantage of the free workshops hosted in The Tech Talk Theater on the show floor.

“It’s been great to get back here, see all the builders and exhibitors,” said Charlie Ryan, East Penn, in the announcement. “It’s such a special industry and we’re just so happy that we’re able to be back together this year.”

“My favorite thing about IBEX has been the networking and seeing everyone in person after two years of not being able to,” said Allyson Spease, Domestic Customer Service & Marketing, Hawkeye Industries. “We were able to get hands-on experience and see some innovative new products in person.”

“This is our 10th year or so, it’s been quite a while, but IBEX is always a good show,” said Bill McDaniel, Sunbrella. “We’re happy to be here and happy we’re back engaging in person. The first day was very quality-oriented, with a lot of good people. We’re really looking forward to the rest of the Show and seeing how the industry does in the future.”

"IBEX was ADDMAN's best performing tradeshow all year on just the first day,” said Mike Shaffer, Director of Sales, ADDMAN Engineering. “The IBEX team has done a fantastic job!"

IBEX is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center, with IBEX 2022 show dates set for Sept 27–29, 2022.