Law Enforcement Open House kicks off 2022 dealership events

Got something cool on the calendar to set your dealership apart in 2022? We’ll share some of the best ideas we find throughout the year, starting with one from Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale.

The world’s largest H-D showroom will host a Law Enforcement Open House on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., according to the dealership's Instagram.

Scottsdale P.D. will have vehicles on display. There will be 10% off any officially licensed H-D product for active members. Free food on the grill for all, and a PG-rated movie will be playing in the theatre at 2:00 p.m.

What an awesome way to start the year!