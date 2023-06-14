Gettysburg Bike Week kicks off July 6

Motorcyclists are invited to gather in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania , from July 6 – 9, for the Gettysburg Bike Week 2023. The motorcycle rally will be action-packed, with live music, bike shows, a tattoo contest and more.

With its scenic location and rich historical significance, Gettysburg provides the perfect backdrop for a four-day celebration of all things motorcycle-related. The event kicks off at the Allstar Event Complex where attendees can explore a vast vendor area offering a wide array of motorcycle parts, accessories and apparel, and enjoy food from local vendors while engaging with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts.

The rally will feature the Antique Bike Show, The Third Annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride and The Moto Motion Stunt Show. New for this year is additional asphalt parking and vendor areas, and one of the highlights of Gettysburg Bike Week is the live music lineup.

Gettysburg Bike Week attendees can look forward to the Friday and Saturday night musical events, as famous lead guitarist Ace Frehley performs Friday and 80s rock band Night Ranger performs Saturday. Photos courtesy of Gettysburg Bike Week 2023

“We just keep rolling,” says Kelly Shue, GBW event coordinator. “We’re always trying to top the year before, and we’re giving it a run with this year’s Friday and Saturday headliners: Night Ranger and Ace Frehley.”

Gettysburg Bike Week attendees can look forward to the Friday night musical main event, as famous lead guitarist Ace Frehley performs. As a self-taught musician, Frehley became known as the lead guitar player for mega rock band KISS, but he’s also enjoyed a storied solo career and released albums on his own that have gone platinum.

One of the premier arena rock bands of the ’80s, Night Ranger, has delivered hit after hit and enthralled thousands with their live shows around the world and will perform on the main stage Saturday night. The band will bring its energetic brand of glam rock to the Gettysburg Bike Week Main Stage as Saturday night headliners, playing a mix of new tunes and classics like “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” and “Sister Christian.” More live music acts are in the works and will be announced as they’re booked.

Gettysburg offers great riding areas, whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise. In addition to fantastic solo riding, Gettysburg Bike Week 2023 also features group rides.

Tickets for Gettysburg Bike Week’s 23rd Anniversary Rally can be purchased here.

New and returning riders can find updates, schedules of events, lodging information, passes, and more information about Eastern Pennsylvania’s Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting https://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com/. To contact Gettysburg Bike Week, e-mail gbwvendor@yahoo.com.

