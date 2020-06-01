Premiere motorcycle rally cancels due to coronavirus pandemic

One of the nation’s leading motorcycle rallies in the country, scheduled for July 9-12, has announced the event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in its 19-year history, Gettysburg Bike Week will not hold its annual gathering. The event normally takes place at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. But after exhaustive meetings with state, county and local officials, as well as insurance agents and lawyers, Mrs. Kelly Shue, who works in healthcare and is the owner-organizer of the storied motorcycle rally, made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festivities. Full refunds will be made automatically for ticket holders.

“We know times are difficult for everyone,” Shue said, “and there’s nothing we’d rather do than proceed with this year’s event, but at this time there is no way for us to do so in good conscience. We really appreciate everyone’s support over the years, because you as riders are the ones that make this rally what it is. We look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

Shue has been in constant discussion with stakeholders and closely monitoring CDC guidelines, striving to find a way to safely hold the rally.

Currently Pennsylvania state guidelines are in “yellow phase” with respect to normal operations, meaning only certain businesses and enterprises are allowed to operate. But even if the state proceeds to their green, wide re-opening phase, it is unlikely the event would be able to secure the necessary permits and insurance to safely hold their event. Ultimately, Mrs. Shue determined that placing rally goers’ safety first and preserving the legacy of Gettysburg Bike Week must take precedence.

Gettysburg Bike Week is very grateful to long-time sponsors Hot Leathers, Brewery Products, Gettysburg Trading Post, Battlefield Harley Davidson, Dale E. Anstine Law Offices, Geico Insurance and Stambaugh Law Offices for their partnership and unwavering support during this uncertain climate.

While these developments are eminently disappointing, event organizers are looking forward to their 20th year in 2021, July 8-11, with a stellar line-up of bands and entertainment, and a reunion of friends and family who come together once a year but have one another's backs throughout the year. New and returning riders can find updates, future schedule of events, lodging information and anything they ever need to know about Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting http://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com.