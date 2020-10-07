New ADV bike limited to 200 U.S. units

Are you dialed in with your customers well enough to know who might be interested in a limited edition run of a new adventure motorcycle? Extreme escapes off the beaten track could be calling them.

Two years ago, KTM funneled track experience, premium technology and race-inspired design into some of the most versatile and exciting adventure motorcycles to roll off the brand’s production lines. As a result, the KTM 790 Adventure lineup quickened the pulse in the midweight segment.

For 2021 and beyond, KTM is raising heartrates further with the launch of the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally and KTM 890 Adventure R machines, a pair of new bikes based on new engine platforms with more power and torque, that are ready for extreme escapes off the beaten track.

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally

In the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally, KTM is crafting one of the most desirable Adventure offerings out there thanks to a series of components and settings derived from the efforts of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally team. The data recorded across landscapes around the world has been analyzed and applied directly to the form of the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally.

Top of the range WP XPLOR Pro Components suspension allows riders to push harder with full adjustability, while the power output of the new 4-stroke, twin, DOHC engine is boosted by an ultra-light Akrapovič silencer. The KTM 890 Adventure R Rally is truly an unparalleled, specialized motorcycle for the hardcore Adventurer with a number of race-inspired details like specific rally-proven chassis settings, Rally footpegs (larger footprint and mud-free), flat offroad seat, clear screen and winglets, racing graphics, along with Quickshifter+ and Rally ride mode as standard.

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R

KTM 890 Adventure R Rally – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Limited-edition, 700 units [500 INT and 200 U.S.]

Updated engine and electronics

WP XPLOR Pro Components Suspension

Akrapovič exhaust (35% lighter than standard)

Flat racing seat (with 910 mm height)

RALLY mode and Quickshifter+ included

Narrow anodized wheel rims with tubes

Clear screen winglets and racing graphics and colors

Carbon fiber tank protectors and Rally footrests

The KTM 890 Adventure R improves and accelerates the riding sensation that many have come to love with the KTM 790 Adventure model family. The new engine generates increased horsepower and torque over the bike’s smaller brother. The crankshaft features 20% more rotating mass and the overall effect of the engineering around the powerplant means a more stable and consistent output, noticeable with low RPM torque. The added mass also means added cornering stability for long distance riding on the throttle. Fully-adjustable WP XPLOR suspension, overhauled ABS software and new traction control algorithms are just three aspects that mold the KTM 890 Adventure R as the company’s refined definition of an exhilarating ‘all-rounder’.

KTM 890 Adventure R – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

New 889 cc engine with an added 90 cc of displacement

Engine featuring 20% more rotating masses

More power and torque

Reinforced clutch

Improved ABS and Traction Control

Reworked shifting for faster gear changes

Updated Quickshifter+ (optional)

New handlebar switch for Cruise Control function

Chassis upgrades with aluminum steering head tube and lighter subframe

Reworked front and rear brakes

New suspension settings

‘The exclusive KTM 890 Adventure R Rally will be available in limited quantities beginning this fall and can be pre-ordered on www.ktm.com starting Nov. 2. Purchase and delivery will go through select KTM dealers listed on the pre-order page.

The KTM 890 ADVENTURE R will be arriving at authorized KTM dealers from November 2020 onwards.