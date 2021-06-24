AIMExpo books Las Vegas for 2022 show after two-year hiatus

The Motorcycle Industry Council’s American International Motorcycle Expo has announced that the show will be held Jan. 19-21, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tucker will co-locate its annual dealer show at AIMExpo.

“We are working to make this a can’t-miss event for everyone in powersports,” said Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), in the announcement. “In the two years since we last met, our industry managed to thrive under the most challenging of circumstances. We are building a show that will help dealers continue this success, no matter what the future holds.”

Nearly 300,000 square feet of exhibit space will feature more than 300 of the industry’s top vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket manufacturers, distributors, and service providers showcasing their latest products and services, along with show specials designed to kick-off the powersports industry’s order writing season.

Dealers who are customers of Tucker will enjoy a separate check-in experience, VIP activities, an exclusive lounge on the show floor and much more.

“With COVID pushing us apart for many months, we’re happy that we can help bring dealers together to learn, to experience great products and to reconnect with friends,” said Marc McAllister, Tucker president and CEO in the announcement. “The powersports industry is all about people joining together to do what they love, and Tucker has always put a high value on building great relationships with our dealers.”

After more than two years since the last AIMExpo, an industry reunion of this scale wouldn’t be complete without networking events celebrating the people and passion that make this industry great.

AIMExpo’s opening day will feature a general session focused on the year ahead, market expansion and how the powersports industry can unite for future growth. Following the general session there will be an epic industry party kicking off the 2022 buying season.

Finally, after two days of education, exhibits, and networking, the show will close out in Las Vegas style – Johnny Lewis and flat track racing return to AIMExpo for Fast Friday with celebrity, industry and e-class racing.

Learn more at AIMExpoUSA.com.