MIC elects three to Board of Directors

The Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) members have elected Nicole Allen of Akrapovič, Jeff Brown of EagleRider, and Tim Calhoun of Quin Design Helmets to two-year terms on the MIC Board of Directors. Brown and Calhoun were re-elected for a second term on the 12-member board, and newly elected Allen will take the seat vacated by Andy Leisner.

“We are excited to welcome Nicole and to continue to work with Tim and Jeff as the MIC Board of Directors addresses the most important opportunities and challenges facing the powersports industry,” said Paul Vitrano, chairman of the MIC Board and senior assistant general counsel at Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Inc. “The future holds tremendous promise for our industry.”

“I am honored and excited to be a part of this amazing group of industry leaders. I'm eager to work with the MIC Board to nurture our industry's growth and pave the way for the next generation,” said Allen, country manager, USA Motorcycle Division at Akrapovič. “My goal is to be the voice of the motorcycle community in order to ensure an organically grown and thriving future for our industry. I want to inspire young riders, women, and entrepreneurs; ensure access to riding areas remains available; bring awareness to key issues; and fight for the ones that make a difference.”

“MIC’s Ridership Initiative is creating innovative ways to increase ridership by combining awareness, training, travel, and experiences," said Brown, co-founder and chief administrative officer of EagleRider. "A lot of great progress and growth is occurring in many segments of the powersports industry, and I will continue to be your advocate and work tirelessly on expanding our customer base."

"My goals are to represent the needs of the aftermarket community, but moreover to strengthen the overall voice of the powersports industry," said Tim Calhoun, vice president of sales at Quin Design Helmets. "Working for a leading-edge technology company gives me additional insight into some looming changes we will face with the introduction of autonomous cars and the legislated changes we see for vehicle powertrains. Powersports' best interests must be represented in those conversations. I'm excited to continue to be part of the positive direction in which the MIC is heading. The recent increase in ridership is driving a renewed energy within the MIC to create better programs to assist dealers, manufacturers, distributors, and OEMs to capitalize on this growth.”

The Motorcycle Industry Council exists to preserve, protect, and promote motorcycling through government relations, communications, media relations, statistics and research, aftermarket programs, data communications standards, and involvement in technical and regulatory issues. As a not-for-profit national industry association, the MIC seeks to support motorcyclists by representing manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and retailers of motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, ROVs, motorcycle/ATV/ROV parts, accessories, and related services, and members of allied trades such as insurance, finance and investment companies, media companies, and consultants.

Nicole Allen