UTV accessories company gets acquired

Jacksonville, Florida-based Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co LLC (Nivel) has acquired one of the leading aftermarket accessories companies in the side-by-side market.

Nivel’s purchase of North Carolina-based Seizmik brings together Nivel’s strong online and dealer distribution network in specialty vehicles with Seizmik's successful product innovation and manufacturing in UTV accessories.

Together with its recent acquisition of Side By Side Stuff, Nivel's purchase of Seizmik positions Nivel Specialty Vehicles as an important player in the B2B and B2C UTV market.

"Nivel has been looking at the UTV market for some time and we couldn't be happier to have found such a solid and innovative partner as Seizmik," said Brent Moore, CEO of Nivel.

Seizmik will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary within the Nivel Specialty Vehicles division.

"This is an exciting time for Seizmik. With Nivel, we have an opportunity to expand and grow in ways we would not have been able to do independently," said Steve Shankin, CEO of Seizmik.

With the acquisition, Shankin will move to a new role as executive vice president of Nivel's new UTV division.