Pied Piper welcomes Eric O’Hagan as director of AI/ML

Pied Piper Management Company LLC has appointed Eric O’Hagan as director of AI/ML Innovation & Integration, effective January 2, 2025.

Pied Piper continues to expand its embrace of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. In this role, O’Hagan will lead Pied Piper’s ongoing efforts to leverage these technologies, enhancing both new and existing products while improving client experiences and streamlining production processes.

Prior to joining Pied Piper, Eric O’Hagan held key roles in AI, ML and digital retailing with Porsche Cars North America, Tesla Inc. and Lucid Motors. Photo courtesy of Pied Piper

“We’re excited to welcome Eric to the team during this era of AI-driven innovation,” says Fran O’Hagan, CEO of Pied Piper. “Our clients will quickly benefit from his deep understanding of both digital retail and AI/ML technology, and we look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership as we continue advancing our services.”

“My work will continue and accelerate Pied Piper’s integration of cutting-edge technology—not just as a user, but as an innovator in employing AI-powered solutions,” says Eric O’Hagan. “I’m thrilled by the opportunities we have ahead and cannot wait to contribute to this groundbreaking vision in collaboration with the Pied Piper team.”

Eric O’Hagan attended Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business and pursued studies in AI and ML at MIT’s Schwarzman College of Computing.